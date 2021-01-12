Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Major Shareholder Gmt Capital Corp Sells 291,724 Shares of Stock

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) major shareholder Gmt Capital Corp sold 291,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.44, for a total value of $128,358.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,336,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,427,940.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Gmt Capital Corp also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Gran Tierra Energy alerts:

On Tuesday, December 29th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 692,000 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.34, for a total value of $235,280.00.

On Thursday, December 10th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 2,252,994 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.38, for a total value of $856,137.72.

On Tuesday, December 8th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 1,453,900 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.41, for a total value of $596,099.00.

On Friday, December 4th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 549,276 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.30, for a total value of $164,782.80.

On Wednesday, December 2nd, Gmt Capital Corp sold 53,500 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.28, for a total value of $14,980.00.

On Monday, November 30th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 100,000 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.29, for a total value of $29,000.00.

On Friday, November 27th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 241,500 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.30, for a total value of $72,450.00.

On Tuesday, November 24th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 2,082,800 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.31, for a total value of $645,668.00.

On Thursday, November 19th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 54,442 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.22, for a total value of $11,977.24.

On Tuesday, November 17th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 665,825 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.22, for a total value of $146,481.50.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GTE opened at $0.54 on Tuesday. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.18 and a 1-year high of $1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.27.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $53.14 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GTE. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Gran Tierra Energy during the third quarter worth $67,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 56.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 454,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 163,730 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 197.3% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 674,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 447,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Gran Tierra Energy by 89.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,975,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406,500 shares during the period.

About Gran Tierra Energy

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2019, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 31.0 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Gran Tierra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gran Tierra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.