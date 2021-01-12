Grand City Properties S.A. (GYC.F)’s (GYC) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at DZ Bank

Grand City Properties S.A. (GYC.F) (FRA:GYC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by DZ Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on shares of Grand City Properties S.A. (GYC.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Nord/LB set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on shares of Grand City Properties S.A. (GYC.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €24.80 ($29.18) price target on shares of Grand City Properties S.A. (GYC.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. UBS Group set a €25.50 ($30.00) price target on shares of Grand City Properties S.A. (GYC.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on shares of Grand City Properties S.A. (GYC.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grand City Properties S.A. (GYC.F) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €23.25 ($27.36).

Shares of GYC opened at €20.50 ($24.12) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €20.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is €20.68. Grand City Properties S.A. has a 1-year low of €16.61 ($19.54) and a 1-year high of €20.14 ($23.69).

About Grand City Properties S.A. (GYC.F)

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in Berlin, North Rhine Westphalia, Dresden, Leipzig, Halle, Nuremberg, FÃ¼rth, Munich, Mannheim, Frankfurt, Bremen, London, Mainz, and Hamburg.

