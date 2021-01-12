Granite Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Granite Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,244 shares during the period. Granite Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $4,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MCK. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in McKesson during the third quarter worth $65,016,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 11.3% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,335,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,741,000 after purchasing an additional 338,912 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in McKesson by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,638,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,338,000 after purchasing an additional 291,140 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in McKesson in the third quarter valued at about $30,089,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,730,000. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other McKesson news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 6,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,043,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,229 shares in the company, valued at $1,522,785. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total value of $95,004.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

MCK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded McKesson from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Mizuho raised their price target on McKesson from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Barclays raised shares of McKesson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on McKesson from $204.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $202.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.86.

MCK traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $183.54. The stock had a trading volume of 9,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,416,936. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.94. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $112.60 and a 52 week high of $187.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.99.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $4.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $60.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.35 billion. McKesson had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 0.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 16.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.24%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

