Granite Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Granite Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,312 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 902 shares during the period. Honeywell International makes up approximately 1.1% of Granite Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Granite Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $6,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 98.0% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HON traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $207.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,585,145. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.08 and a fifty-two week high of $216.70. The company has a market capitalization of $145.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.89.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $7.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on HON. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $167.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.06.

In other news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.20 per share, with a total value of $63,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,892,116 shares in the company, valued at $12,146,887.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,111 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total value of $419,793.46. Insiders have acquired a total of 792,949 shares of company stock worth $3,067,475 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. The Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

