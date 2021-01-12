Granite Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 1,874 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Granite Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Granite Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $3,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cummins by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Sara Bay Financial increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 81.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CMI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Cummins from $221.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Cowen reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cummins currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.95.

NYSE:CMI traded up $4.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $240.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,706. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.29. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.03 and a 1 year high of $244.67.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

