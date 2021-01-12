Granite Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

Granite Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,459 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $61,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 446.4% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $199,000.

iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $60.98. The stock had a trading volume of 10,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,139,394. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.20. iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.11 and a 52 week high of $61.83.

