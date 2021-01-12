Granite Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,300 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Granite Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Granite Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $5,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DEO. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 586.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,578,000 after acquiring an additional 264,083 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Diageo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $544,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Diageo by 349.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,990,000 after purchasing an additional 23,086 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Diageo by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Diageo by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 50,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DEO traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $159.47. 7,604 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 520,376. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.67. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $100.52 and a 12 month high of $171.29.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $164.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Diageo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Diageo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

