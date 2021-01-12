Granite Investment Advisors LLC Sells 99 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Granite Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,377 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 1.4% of Granite Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Granite Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 3.8% in the third quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 379 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total value of $21,263,784.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,896,662.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,114.36, for a total value of $3,737,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,821,158.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,927 shares of company stock worth $46,256,596 in the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com stock traded down $15.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3,099.19. 79,459 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,319,092. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3,185.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,154.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a PE ratio of 91.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. The firm had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.23 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMZN. Societe Generale upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,730.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,400.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $3,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,648.85.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

