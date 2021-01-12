Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Sets New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $17.00 to $20.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Graphic Packaging traded as high as $18.09 and last traded at $18.01, with a volume of 32877 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.92.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Graphic Packaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.71.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 2.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 1.8% during the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 86,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 8.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 3.2% during the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 61,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. 89.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.76, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 2.12%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Graphic Packaging’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

About Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK)

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

