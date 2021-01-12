Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires 2,046 Shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,046 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.06% of SJW Group worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in SJW Group by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 548,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,886,000 after acquiring an additional 108,003 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SJW Group during the first quarter worth approximately $16,536,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 195,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,136,000 after buying an additional 3,343 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SJW Group by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in SJW Group by 29.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

Get SJW Group alerts:

NYSE SJW opened at $69.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.89 and a 200-day moving average of $66.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.27. SJW Group has a 52 week low of $45.60 and a 52 week high of $74.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $165.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.23 million. SJW Group had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 5.01%. Equities research analysts forecast that SJW Group will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on SJW. Wells Fargo & Company cut SJW Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet raised SJW Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SJW Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.33.

In other news, CFO James Patrick Lynch sold 1,000 shares of SJW Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.93, for a total transaction of $67,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Andrew F. Walters sold 4,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total transaction of $328,851.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,448 shares of company stock worth $433,747. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

About SJW Group

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities in Connecticut; and a Linebacker, subscription service line protection plan for public drinking water customers, as well as offers repair or replace a leaking or broken water service line, curb box, curb box cover, meter pit, meter pit cover, and meter pit valve.

Recommended Story: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for SJW Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SJW Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.