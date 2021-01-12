Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys 3,028 Shares of Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,028 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.07% of Columbia Property Trust worth $894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $171,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 744.2% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 77,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 68,179 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 12.8% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 182,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 20,689 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 29.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 32.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,228,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,092 shares during the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CXP opened at $13.49 on Tuesday. Columbia Property Trust has a 52-week low of $7.63 and a 52-week high of $22.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -269.80 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.22 and its 200 day moving average is $12.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Columbia Property Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 1.64%. The company had revenue of $82.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Columbia Property Trust’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.23%. Columbia Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.00%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CXP. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Columbia Property Trust from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Columbia Property Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Columbia Property Trust in a report on Monday, December 28th. BidaskClub cut Columbia Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Columbia Property Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Columbia Property Trust Profile

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

