Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Decreases Stock Holdings in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its position in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,814 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.05% of Jack in the Box worth $937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JACK. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Jack in the Box by 187.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 345,811 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,085,000 after buying an additional 225,430 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Jack in the Box by 57.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 432,168 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,019,000 after buying an additional 157,763 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P bought a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the third quarter worth $9,376,000. J. Goldman & Co LP purchased a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the third quarter valued at $8,900,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 576.2% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 101,680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,064,000 after purchasing an additional 86,644 shares during the period. 94.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JACK opened at $97.07 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.98. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.81 and a 1 year high of $98.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.66.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.47. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $255.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.15 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is 34.41%.

In other news, VP Dawn E. Hooper sold 300 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total value of $27,960.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,719.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Marcus D. Tom sold 669 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.47, for a total value of $61,862.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,006 shares in the company, valued at $740,314.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,527 shares of company stock worth $140,554. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JACK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Jack in the Box from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Jack in the Box from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Jack in the Box from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Oppenheimer raised Jack in the Box to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Jack in the Box from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.21.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

