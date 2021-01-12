Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Decreases Stock Holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,704 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.17% of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers worth $963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 193.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 5.5% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 34,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the second quarter worth about $716,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the second quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 10.6% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 159,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 15,248 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Tanger Factory Outlet Centers alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $6.00 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp raised Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Compass Point raised Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $6.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.91.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock opened at $10.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 156.59 and a beta of 1.78. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a one year low of $4.05 and a one year high of $16.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.96, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 4.78.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

See Also: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.