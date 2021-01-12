Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $1.04 Million Stock Holdings in City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its position in City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,079 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,284 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in City were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of City during the third quarter valued at $221,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in City in the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in City during the third quarter valued at approximately $572,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in City in the third quarter valued at about $820,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of City by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.92% of the company’s stock.

In other City news, CEO Charles R. Hageboeck sold 7,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.89, for a total transaction of $509,498.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,676 shares in the company, valued at $3,332,075.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Craig G. Stilwell sold 2,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.88, for a total transaction of $176,623.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,637 shares in the company, valued at $925,679.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CHCO shares. ValuEngine raised shares of City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on City from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered City from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. BidaskClub downgraded City from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood started coverage on shares of City in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, City currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.33.

CHCO stock opened at $72.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.96. City Holding has a 12-month low of $53.06 and a 12-month high of $82.71.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $54.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.05 million. City had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 33.35%. Equities analysts anticipate that City Holding will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. This is a positive change from City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. City’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.76%.

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

