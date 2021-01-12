Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $991,000 Stock Holdings in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its holdings in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,852 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in AZZ were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in AZZ in the 3rd quarter valued at about $276,000. Engine Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of AZZ in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,508,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AZZ during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of AZZ during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in AZZ by 89.4% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 442,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,100,000 after buying an additional 208,803 shares during the last quarter. 88.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AZZ alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AZZ shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AZZ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Sidoti lowered AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AZZ from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.08.

Shares of AZZ opened at $49.70 on Tuesday. AZZ Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.31 and a fifty-two week high of $51.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 87.19 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $226.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.71 million. AZZ had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 1.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AZZ Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

AZZ Company Profile

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. The company operates through two segments, Energy and Metal Coatings. The Energy segment provides specialized products and services designed to support industrial, electrical, and nuclear applications.

Read More: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ).

Receive News & Ratings for AZZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.