Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Reduces Stock Holdings in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its stake in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,340 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,032 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BOH. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 163.4% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 105,761 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,343,000 after acquiring an additional 65,609 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 248.6% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 21,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 15,618 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 7.9% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 85,608 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after acquiring an additional 6,293 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 77.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 29,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 12,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 191.7% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 76,076 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of Hawaii alerts:

In related news, Director Barbara J. Tanabe acquired 1,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.27 per share, for a total transaction of $85,948.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Bank of Hawaii from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. ValuEngine raised Bank of Hawaii from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Bank of Hawaii from $61.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Bank of Hawaii from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.50.

Shares of NYSE:BOH opened at $82.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a twelve month low of $46.70 and a twelve month high of $94.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.05 and its 200-day moving average is $62.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.27.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.11. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 22.62%. The business had revenue of $165.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.51 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.20%.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

Further Reading: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Hawaii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Hawaii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.