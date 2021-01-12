Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 11,704 Shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 159,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,704 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.17% of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers worth $963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 5.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,654,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,978,000 after purchasing an additional 90,685 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 26.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,352,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,156,000 after buying an additional 279,381 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the second quarter worth $3,922,000. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. increased its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 17.0% during the third quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 423,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,557,000 after buying an additional 61,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 9.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 401,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,424,000 after buying an additional 34,803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Tanger Factory Outlet Centers alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SKT shares. ValuEngine upgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $6.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $6.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.91.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock opened at $10.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.52. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a one year low of $4.05 and a one year high of $16.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.96, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 4.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 156.59 and a beta of 1.78.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

See Also: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.