Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 2,527 Shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its stake in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,807 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,527 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Cabot were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Cabot by 422.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,866 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,428,000 after buying an additional 99,345 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in Cabot by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 200,494 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Cabot by 113.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 576,301 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,352,000 after purchasing an additional 306,501 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Cabot by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 121,444 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Cabot during the 2nd quarter valued at $434,000. 86.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CBT opened at $48.52 on Tuesday. Cabot Co. has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $49.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.44 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.01.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $659.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.58 million. Cabot had a positive return on equity of 11.67% and a negative net margin of 9.10%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cabot Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CBT shares. Barclays raised their price target on Cabot from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Cabot from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Cabot from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub raised Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cabot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.13.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

