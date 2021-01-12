Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 365 Shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,754 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.10% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ENTA. FMR LLC increased its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 240,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,944,000 after buying an additional 39,200 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after buying an additional 2,681 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 42,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 191,372 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,609,000 after purchasing an additional 6,597 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Paul J. Mellett sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.58, for a total value of $273,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,814,975.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTA opened at $48.56 on Tuesday. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.40 and a 52-week high of $59.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $975.04 million, a P/E ratio of -26.68 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.20.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.51). Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 29.53%. The firm had revenue of $23.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.63 million. On average, analysts forecast that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ENTA shares. ValuEngine raised Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. TheStreet lowered Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Evercore ISI started coverage on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.88.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus.

