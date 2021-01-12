Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 4,338 Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,973 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 4,338 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.12% of Abercrombie & Fitch worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ANF. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 11.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 647,429 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,889,000 after purchasing an additional 65,886 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 2,125.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 67,663 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 64,622 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 2nd quarter valued at about $141,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the second quarter valued at $1,840,000. Institutional investors own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

ANF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush upped their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $12.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $14.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.77.

Shares of NYSE:ANF opened at $23.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.18. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 1 year low of $7.41 and a 1 year high of $23.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -12.39 and a beta of 1.82.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.81. Abercrombie & Fitch had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a negative return on equity of 6.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Charles R. Perrin sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total value of $453,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $932,255.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

