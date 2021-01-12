Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 5,229 Shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its holdings in shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,582 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,229 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.11% of Granite Construction worth $926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GVA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Granite Construction by 68.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,994 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Granite Construction by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,137 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Granite Construction by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,306 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Granite Construction in the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Granite Construction in the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GVA opened at $32.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -14.47 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.07. Granite Construction Incorporated has a 52 week low of $8.90 and a 52 week high of $34.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GVA shares. TheStreet raised shares of Granite Construction from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Granite Construction from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Granite Construction Company Profile

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials segments. The Transportation segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

