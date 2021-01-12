Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 8,982 Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its stake in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,567 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 8,982 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.11% of Matador Resources worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $124,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.69 per share, with a total value of $100,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 20,562 shares of company stock valued at $140,897 over the last quarter. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources stock opened at $15.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -3.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 4.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.55. Matador Resources has a one year low of $1.11 and a one year high of $18.15.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The energy company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $203.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.69 million. Matador Resources had a negative net margin of 51.85% and a positive return on equity of 4.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Matador Resources to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Capital One Financial raised shares of Matador Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Matador Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Matador Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.11.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

