Greencity Acquisition (OTCMKTS:GRCYU) Shares Down 2.1%

Greencity Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:GRCYU) shares were down 2.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.52 and last traded at $10.52. Approximately 25,563 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 99% from the average daily volume of 12,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.75.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.51.

Get Greencity Acquisition alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total transaction of $58,580.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amtrust Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Greencity Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $398,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Greencity Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,506,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in Greencity Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,032,000.

About Greencity Acquisition (OTCMKTS:GRCYU)

Greencity Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Shanghai, China.

See Also: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Greencity Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greencity Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.