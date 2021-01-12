GreenPower Tops One Day Trading Volume of $38,296.00 (GRN)

GreenPower (CURRENCY:GRN) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. One GreenPower coin can currently be purchased for $0.0297 or 0.00000090 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, GreenPower has traded down 7% against the US dollar. GreenPower has a market capitalization of $96.11 million and $38,296.00 worth of GreenPower was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003041 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000880 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00024515 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.41 or 0.00113792 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.73 or 0.00272898 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.21 or 0.00064506 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000710 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.06 or 0.00064048 BTC.

GreenPower Profile

GreenPower’s total supply is 3,294,166,501 coins and its circulating supply is 3,231,699,360 coins. The official website for GreenPower is dascoin.com. GreenPower’s official Twitter account is @dascoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GREENPOWER has been designed to serve as a global rewards currency. GREENPOWER was developed on Graphene and claims to feature a highly-efficient operating model. The system reportedly confirms transactions in three seconds and has the capacity to process over 100,000 transactions per second. According to the team, the currency has a fixed supply of coins that have been distributed during the past two years to over 150,000 accounts in over 180 countries. GREENPOWER envisions itself as a store-of-value unit at the center of an ecosystem of companies. GREENPOWER is intended to be the currency used as loyalty rewards by millions of merchants worldwide. “

Buying and Selling GreenPower

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GreenPower directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GreenPower should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GreenPower using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

