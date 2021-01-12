Grid+ Price Hits $0.16 on Top Exchanges (GRID)

Grid+ (CURRENCY:GRID) traded up 22.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. One Grid+ token can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000463 BTC on popular exchanges. Grid+ has a total market capitalization of $6.20 million and $89,266.00 worth of Grid+ was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Grid+ has traded 19.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00041543 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005388 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00042163 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $126.50 or 0.00370656 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 31.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,517.16 or 0.04445313 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002933 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00014019 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002930 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Grid+ Profile

Grid+ is a token. It launched on October 22nd, 2017. Grid+’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,236,491 tokens. Grid+’s official Twitter account is @gridplus_energy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Grid+ is gridplus.io. The official message board for Grid+ is blog.gridplus.io/?gi=a39516b31e86.

Buying and Selling Grid+

Grid+ can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

