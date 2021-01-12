Grin (GRIN) Market Cap Hits $22.23 Million

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 12th. Over the last seven days, Grin has traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Grin coin can currently be bought for $0.35 or 0.00001034 BTC on major exchanges. Grin has a total market cap of $22.23 million and $13.95 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,332.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,067.68 or 0.03109811 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $135.53 or 0.00394746 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $460.03 or 0.01339920 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.92 or 0.00553191 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $159.27 or 0.00463914 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003891 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $101.38 or 0.00295284 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00020630 BTC.

About Grin

Grin (GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 62,628,060 coins. The official message board for Grin is www.grin-forum.org. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here. Grin’s official website is grin-tech.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Grin Coin Trading

Grin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

