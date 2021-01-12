Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.14.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OMAB. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Scotiabank raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 3.1% in the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 9,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,128 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Ashmore Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ashmore Group plc now owns 18,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 12.1% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 8,278 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Azimuth Capital Management LLC grew its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 1.2% during the third quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 90,363 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OMAB stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.12. 64,090 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,084. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.88. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.59, a P/E/G ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a 12 month low of $20.55 and a 12 month high of $67.07.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.08). Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a net margin of 28.30% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The business had revenue of $55.00 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, MazatlÃ¡n, Zihuatanejo, Chihuahua, CuliacÃ¡n, Durango, San Luis PotosÃ­, Tampico, TorreÃ³n, Zacatecas, Ciudad JuÃ¡rez, and Reynosa cities.

See Also: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.