GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (NYSE:GSAH) Stock Price Up 7.7%

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (NYSE:GSAH) shares rose 7.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.97 and last traded at $12.17. Approximately 10,134,964 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 263% from the average daily volume of 2,790,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.30.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.93.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II stock. Omni Partners LLP purchased a new position in GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (NYSE:GSAH) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 292,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,153,000. Omni Partners LLP owned approximately 0.31% of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

About GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar transaction with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

