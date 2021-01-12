Guardian Capital Group Limited (OTCMKTS:GCAAF) Short Interest Down 75.0% in December

Guardian Capital Group Limited (OTCMKTS:GCAAF) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the December 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

GCAAF stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.59. The company had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,087. Guardian Capital Group has a one year low of $10.66 and a one year high of $21.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.71.

Guardian Capital Group Company Profile

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the Caribbean. The company manages institutional assets for pension plans, insurers, foundations, endowments, third-party mutual funds, and ETFs; and provides private wealth management services to individuals, families, and charitable organizations.

