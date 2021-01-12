Guess’ (NYSE:GES) Price Target Increased to $27.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Guess’ (NYSE:GES) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at B. Riley from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.93% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on GES. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guess’ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Guess’ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Guess’ from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Guess’ currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.60.

Shares of NYSE:GES opened at $23.29 on Tuesday. Guess’ has a 12 month low of $3.64 and a 12 month high of $23.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.79 and a beta of 2.01.

Guess’ (NYSE:GES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.53. Guess’ had a negative net margin of 3.48% and a positive return on equity of 0.03%. The firm had revenue of $569.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Guess’ will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Guess’ by 206.0% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 153,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 103,000 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Guess’ during the third quarter worth $988,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Guess’ by 9.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 822,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,555,000 after purchasing an additional 73,061 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Guess’ during the third quarter worth $580,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Guess’ during the third quarter worth $556,000. Institutional investors own 68.62% of the company’s stock.

Guess’ Company Profile

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

