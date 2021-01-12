Guider Achieves Market Cap of $14,096.25 (GDR)

Guider (CURRENCY:GDR) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 12th. One Guider token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Guider has traded down 57.1% against the US dollar. Guider has a total market capitalization of $14,096.25 and approximately $40.00 worth of Guider was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.54 or 0.00041485 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00005401 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 30.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.36 or 0.00043830 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.93 or 0.00367969 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 28.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,536.51 or 0.04385350 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002855 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00013865 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002854 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 37.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00010851 BTC.

Guider Token Profile

Guider (GDR) is a token. Its launch date was May 6th, 2019. Guider’s total supply is 259,564,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,181,440 tokens. The official website for Guider is bit.ly/2Na3S1d. Guider’s official Twitter account is @guider_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Guider Token Trading

