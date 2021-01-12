GXChain (GXC) 24-Hour Volume Hits $10.79 Million

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 12th. During the last week, GXChain has traded 14.7% higher against the US dollar. One GXChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000974 BTC on exchanges. GXChain has a market cap of $23.54 million and $10.79 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GXChain alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000096 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001090 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000471 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000188 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About GXChain

GXC is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,901,256 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GXChain Coin Trading

GXChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GXChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GXChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.