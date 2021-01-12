Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.40-1.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.78. The company issued revenue guidance of $375-395 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $401.22 million.Halozyme Therapeutics also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 1.40-1.55 EPS.

HALO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $37.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 14th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $29.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.29.

Shares of HALO stock opened at $42.75 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.14. The company has a quick ratio of 16.36, a current ratio of 18.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 267.19 and a beta of 1.76. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $12.71 and a 12 month high of $45.76.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 24.29%. The firm had revenue of $65.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total value of $2,036,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 530,522 shares in the company, valued at $21,608,161.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.76, for a total transaction of $465,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 142,689 shares in the company, valued at $5,530,625.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 192,376 shares of company stock worth $7,728,668 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

