Handshake (HNS) Achieves Market Cap of $48.54 Million

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded up 8.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. One Handshake coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000409 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Handshake has a total market capitalization of $48.54 million and $2.03 million worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Handshake has traded up 14.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,081.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,051.61 or 0.03085596 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.23 or 0.00396779 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $478.16 or 0.01402992 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $213.39 or 0.00626125 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $158.74 or 0.00465768 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003903 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.28 or 0.00294233 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00021256 BTC.

Handshake Profile

Handshake (HNS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2020. Handshake ‘s total supply is 348,041,255 coins. Handshake ‘s official Twitter account is @HNS. Handshake ‘s official message board is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake. Handshake ‘s official website is handshake.org.

Handshake Coin Trading

Handshake can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Handshake should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Handshake using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

