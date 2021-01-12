Handshake (HNS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $44.61 Million

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded up 12.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 11th. Over the last seven days, Handshake has traded up 12.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Handshake coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000363 BTC on major exchanges. Handshake has a total market cap of $44.61 million and $2.53 million worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Handshake alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,348.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,105.49 or 0.03127368 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $139.69 or 0.00395166 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $484.63 or 0.01370975 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $190.90 or 0.00540058 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $169.50 or 0.00479515 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003781 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.56 or 0.00256176 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00020730 BTC.

About Handshake

Handshake (HNS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2020. Handshake ‘s total supply is 347,773,800 coins. Handshake ‘s official Twitter account is @HNS. Handshake ‘s official website is handshake.org. The official message board for Handshake is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake.

Handshake Coin Trading

Handshake can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Handshake should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Handshake using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Handshake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Handshake and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.