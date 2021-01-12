Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) Short Interest Up 323.6% in December

Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,900 shares, an increase of 323.6% from the December 15th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Hang Lung Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th.

OTCMKTS HLPPY traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,514. Hang Lung Properties has a 12 month low of $8.77 and a 12 month high of $14.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.92.

Hang Lung Properties Company Profile

Hang Lung Properties Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property investment, development, and management activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Leasing in Mainland China, Property Leasing in Hong Kong, and Property Sales in Hong Kong segments.

