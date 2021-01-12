HARD Protocol (HARD) Reaches Market Capitalization of $19.20 Million

HARD Protocol (CURRENCY:HARD) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 12th. One HARD Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.48 or 0.00001348 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HARD Protocol has a market capitalization of $19.20 million and $7.38 million worth of HARD Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, HARD Protocol has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002809 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000837 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00023825 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.21 or 0.00110147 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.01 or 0.00064632 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $89.70 or 0.00252005 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 81.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000696 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.69 or 0.00060927 BTC.

HARD Protocol Profile

HARD Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 tokens. HARD Protocol’s official website is hard.kava.io. HARD Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hard_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling HARD Protocol

