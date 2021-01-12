Hargreaves Lansdown plc (HL.L) (LON:HL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Shore Capital

Shore Capital upgraded shares of Hargreaves Lansdown plc (HL.L) (LON:HL) to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on HL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Hargreaves Lansdown plc (HL.L) from GBX 1,390 ($18.16) to GBX 1,450 ($18.94) and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Hargreaves Lansdown plc (HL.L) from GBX 1,471 ($19.22) to GBX 1,493 ($19.51) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,578.67 ($20.63).

Shares of HL traded down GBX 27 ($0.35) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 1,628 ($21.27). 724,175 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,041. The stock has a market cap of £7.72 billion and a PE ratio of 24.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,603.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,633.40. Hargreaves Lansdown plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1,147 ($14.99) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,923 ($25.12).

In other Hargreaves Lansdown plc (HL.L) news, insider John Troiano acquired 14,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,363 ($17.81) per share, for a total transaction of £196,272 ($256,430.62).

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (HL.L) Company Profile

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

