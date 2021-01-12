Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Harvest Capital Credit Corporation is a closed-end management investment company. The company invest in the form of subordinated debt, senior debt and minority equity. Harvest Capital Credit Corporation is headquartered in New York, United Sates. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on HCAP. TheStreet upgraded shares of Harvest Capital Credit from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Harvest Capital Credit from $4.25 to $7.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Harvest Capital Credit from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st.

Harvest Capital Credit stock opened at $7.70 on Monday. Harvest Capital Credit has a one year low of $2.66 and a one year high of $9.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 27.36 and a quick ratio of 27.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.24. The company has a market capitalization of $45.88 million, a PE ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 1.19.

Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The investment management company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 million. Harvest Capital Credit had a negative net margin of 41.84% and a positive return on equity of 5.12%. Equities analysts anticipate that Harvest Capital Credit will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 24.94%. This is an increase from Harvest Capital Credit’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Harvest Capital Credit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.49%.

Harvest Capital Credit Corporation is a business development company providing structured credit to small businesses and specializing in leveraged buyouts, add-on acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth financings and debt refinancing investments. It prefers to invest in North America-based companies.

