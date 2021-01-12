Haven Protocol 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.06 Million (XHV)

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 12th. In the last seven days, Haven Protocol has traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.17 or 0.00008992 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Haven Protocol has a market capitalization of $45.43 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Haven Protocol alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $35,280.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,098.92 or 0.03114790 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.65 or 0.00398650 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $479.52 or 0.01359149 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $190.85 or 0.00540952 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $162.88 or 0.00461671 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003779 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.18 or 0.00278292 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00021029 BTC.

About Haven Protocol

Haven Protocol (XHV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 14,318,441 coins. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol. Haven Protocol’s official website is havenprotocol.org.

Buying and Selling Haven Protocol

Haven Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Haven Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Haven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Haven Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Haven Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.