Haywood Securities Raises Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) (TSE:CMMC) Price Target to C$3.00

Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) (TSE:CMMC) had its price target boosted by Haywood Securities from C$2.00 to C$3.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

CMMC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) from C$1.50 to C$1.75 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. TD Securities raised Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$1.45 to C$2.25 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Cormark increased their price target on Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) from C$1.50 to C$2.25 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. National Bank Financial reissued a sector perform rating and set a C$1.65 price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) in a research report on Saturday, November 28th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) from C$1.80 to C$2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$2.38.

Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) stock opened at C$2.25 on Friday. Copper Mountain Mining Co. has a 12 month low of C$0.28 and a 12 month high of C$2.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$1.72 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$466.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.61.

Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) Company Profile

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 135 crown granted mineral claims, 176 located mineral claims, 15 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702.1 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

