HBW Advisory Services LLC Acquires 174 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 28.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 792 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,175,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 314 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. IMS Capital Management lifted its position in Amazon.com by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 1,218 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,755,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bainco International Investors grew its position in Amazon.com by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 11,816 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $38,484,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com stock traded up $6.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3,120.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,303,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,658,480. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3,185.89 and a 200-day moving average of $3,154.80. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $3,552.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 trillion, a PE ratio of 91.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. The firm had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business’s revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMZN. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,925.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3,650.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,648.85.

In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total transaction of $1,007,312.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,072,083.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total value of $21,263,784.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,896,662.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,927 shares of company stock valued at $46,256,596. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

