HBW Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,009 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney comprises 1.5% of HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $4,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 13.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,816,319 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,575,528,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397,905 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,496,711 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,178,352,000 after buying an additional 410,180 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in The Walt Disney by 5.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,245,128 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,147,135,000 after buying an additional 496,922 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,454,121 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $942,720,000 after purchasing an additional 129,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 7.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,937,730 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $550,606,000 after purchasing an additional 339,072 shares during the period. 57.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of DIS traded down $3.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $175.99. The company had a trading volume of 8,304,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,382,830. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $183.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.85. The stock has a market cap of $318.63 billion, a PE ratio of -112.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $14.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The Walt Disney’s revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 17,077 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.25, for a total transaction of $2,429,203.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,209,195. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 35,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.34, for a total transaction of $6,223,946.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,255,498.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,903 shares of company stock valued at $20,128,600 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on DIS. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Bank of America increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $146.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.17.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Read More: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.