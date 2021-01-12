HBW Advisory Services LLC Has $2.16 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,064 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,756 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF were worth $2,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGZ. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 134.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 178,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,585,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Agency Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $181,000. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC raised its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 11,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.39% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Agency Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of AGZ traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $119.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,008,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,758. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.34. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a one year low of $115.90 and a one year high of $124.18.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%.

About iShares Agency Bond ETF

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

See Also: FAANG Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Agency Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Agency Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.