HBW Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOT)

HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,840 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,529,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,529,000 after purchasing an additional 16,574 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,249,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,086,000 after acquiring an additional 89,877 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 992,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,829,000 after acquiring an additional 9,431 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.5% during the third quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 495,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,300,000 after acquiring an additional 30,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 383,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,167,000 after acquiring an additional 27,964 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $218.92. 111,631 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195,462. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $106.07 and a one year high of $219.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $208.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.18.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Read More: Circuit Breakers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.