HBW Advisory Services LLC Raises Stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA)

HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA) by 1,255.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 87,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 81,433 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of HBW Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF were worth $3,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FSTA. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 10,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF alerts:

FSTA traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.04. The company had a trading volume of 399,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,551. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.55. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a 12-month low of $28.26 and a 12-month high of $40.80.

Featured Story: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.