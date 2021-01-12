HBW Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 182.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,873 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $3,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Realty Income by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,250,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,959,206,000 after buying an additional 244,870 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Realty Income by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,517,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $209,291,000 after purchasing an additional 910,332 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Realty Income by 96.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,923,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $173,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,765 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 8.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,520,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,128,000 after buying an additional 194,972 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 2.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,206,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,259,000 after buying an additional 57,414 shares during the period. 67.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Realty Income alerts:

In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total transaction of $552,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,757 shares in the company, valued at $599,079.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on O. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Realty Income from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Realty Income presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.42.

Shares of NYSE:O traded down $1.61 on Tuesday, reaching $57.81. The company had a trading volume of 11,813,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,633,674. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.94. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $38.00 and a 52-week high of $84.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.29 billion, a PE ratio of 49.11, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.62.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $404.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.71 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 24.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a jan 21 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a $0.2345 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.7%. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous jan 21 dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.64%.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company<sup>Â®</sup>, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.