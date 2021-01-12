HBW Advisory Services LLC Trims Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

HBW Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 19.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,665 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 340.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPLV traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $56.12. The company had a trading volume of 2,659,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,844,551. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.64 and a 200-day moving average of $53.92. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $38.58 and a 1-year high of $62.09.

