HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have a $225.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ALNY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a hold rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $156.67.

ALNY stock opened at $156.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 1.47. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $84.97 and a twelve month high of $167.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $132.71 and a 200-day moving average of $138.07.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.66) by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $125.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.05 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 65.96% and a negative net margin of 222.19%. The company’s revenue was up 79.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.50) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -7.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven M. Paul sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,240,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Phillip A. Sharp sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total value of $3,746,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 265,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,174,905.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALNY. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $33,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 104.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9,233.3% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

