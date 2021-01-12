Head-To-Head Analysis: Liquid Holdings Group (OTCMKTS:LIQDQ) and Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Liquid Holdings Group (OTCMKTS:LIQDQ) and Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Liquid Holdings Group and Commvault Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liquid Holdings Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Commvault Systems $670.89 million 3.96 -$5.64 million $0.43 131.23

Liquid Holdings Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Commvault Systems.

Volatility and Risk

Liquid Holdings Group has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Commvault Systems has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Liquid Holdings Group and Commvault Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liquid Holdings Group N/A N/A N/A Commvault Systems -4.47% 4.52% 2.22%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.9% of Commvault Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 32.0% of Liquid Holdings Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.0% of Commvault Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Liquid Holdings Group and Commvault Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liquid Holdings Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Commvault Systems 0 1 4 0 2.80

Commvault Systems has a consensus target price of $51.60, suggesting a potential downside of 8.56%. Given Commvault Systems’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Commvault Systems is more favorable than Liquid Holdings Group.

Summary

Commvault Systems beats Liquid Holdings Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Liquid Holdings Group

Liquid Holdings Group, Inc. is in the process of liquidation of its assets. Previously, it was engaged in the provision of cloud-based trading and portfolio management solutions. The company is based in Hoboken, New Jersey.

About Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc. provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. It offers Commvault Complete Backup & Recovery, a backup and recovery solution for enterprises; and Commvault HyperScale Technology, an add-on for Commvault Complete that delivers an on-premises, cloud-like infrastructure to support scale-out secondary storage. The company also provides Commvault Orchestrate, an automated service delivery technology that enables users to provision, sync, and validate data in various environments for IT needs, such as disaster recovery testing, development testing operations, and workload migrations; Commvault Venture Â- Hedvig, a storage platform provides multi-protocol support required across block, file, and object storage with native application, hypervisor, container, and cloud integration; and Commvault Venture Â- Metallic offers software-as-a-service backup and recovery solutions; and Commvault Activate, a solution, which allow customers to comply with privacy regulations. In addition, it sells appliances that integrate the software with hardware for use in a range of business needs and use cases; and offers professional and customer support services. The company sells its software and related services directly through its sales force to large enterprises, small and medium sized businesses, and government agencies, as well as indirectly through its network of value-added resellers, systems integrators, corporate resellers, and original equipment manufacturers. It licenses its software applications to customers in the banking, insurance and financial services, government, healthcare, pharmaceuticals and medical services, technology, legal, manufacturing, utility, and energy industries. The company has strategic relationships with Atos, Cisco, Citrix, Fujitsu, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Microsoft, Oracle, SAP, Netapp, Amazon Web Services, and VMware. Commvault Systems, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Tinton Falls, New Jersey.

